Paradigm’s Wendi Green Joins Atlas Artists As Talent Manager

Veteran youth talent agent Wendi Green, who spent the last nine years at Paradigm, is segueing to management. She has joined Atlas Artists, a subsidiary of Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment, as a talent manager to boost the company’s representation in the youth space. Her appointment is effective immediately.

This marks the company’s second hire this year, along with Australian manager Rob Marsala, who joined Atlas Artists in January.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Wendi to the Atlas family,” said Atlas Artists president Dave Fleming. “As long as I’ve known her she’s been regarded as one of the most respected agents of young and emerging actors in town. Her keen eye for recognizing talent early on, and closely guiding their careers into adulthood and beyond will make her an invaluable member of our expanding team of managers at Atlas Artists.”

Green, who has been an agent for over 25 years, started the first youth talent department at Abrams Artists and ran the agency’s West Coast Youth division before joining Paradigm in 2011 to launch and head its Youth Department. Over the past two and a half decades, she has represented some of the top up-and-coming actors at the start of their careers including Michael B. Jordan, Chris Pratt, Katie Holmes, Seann William Scott, Frankie Muniz, Olivia Wilde, Leighton Meester and Logan Lerman. Many of Green’s clients at Paradigm are expected to stay with her through the transition from agent to manager.

“I am thrilled to be starting the next phase of my career at Atlas,” said Green. “As an agent for kids, I’ve become integral in my clients lives as they have grown and developed their artistry. Becoming a manager at Atlas is a natural progression for me as they have built their business through bespoke representation and a production arm that is second to none. The value of their team surrounding my clients is immeasurable and I’m grateful to be able to share it with them.”