A ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reunion? “I Hope We Do”, Daniel Levy Tells Jimmy Kimmel

The cast of Schitt’s Creek – Eugene and Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy – celebrated their record-breaking Emmy wins with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, and seemed to offer at least a little hope that fans haven’t seen the last of the Rose family.

Asked by Kimmel about a possible Schitt’s Creek return at some point in the future, co-creator (and supporting actor/comedy Emmy winner) Daniel Levy joked, “I guess it just depends on how much money people want to spend.” On a more serious note, he added, “If we come back in some capacity, which I hope we do, it has to be deserving of everyone’s time.”

Daniel did note, however, that ending the series on such a high note reflected “a kind of elegance bowing out when people still care about you.”

The cast also revealed that the Schitt’s Creek Emmy-watching (and Emmy-collecting) party in Canada should have been larger, but under orders from the Canadian government, the planned gathering was downsized to meet COVID guidelines. Some crew members, the Levys said, were uninvited. Daniel said the situation created a “strange kind of vibe going into the evening.”

Also during the Kimmel segment, Daniel, O’Hara and Murphy offered up their best Eugene impressions, and Eugene and O’Hara recalled their 1982 Emmy win for SCTV. Presenter Milton Berle, O’Hara said, made it clear he didn’t know who or what SCTV was. “I guess he wasn’t a comedy nerd,” the actress said.

Watch the segment above.