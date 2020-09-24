Adam Egypt Mortimer’s ‘Archenemy’ Acquired By RLJE Films Ahead Of Beyond Fest Bow

RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to director Adam Egypt Mortimer’s Archenemy, the action thriller that is having its world premiere next month at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles. It marks the third tie-up between genre producer SpectreVision and RJLE Films following the releases of Mandy and Color Out of Space. With the deal, Archenemy will now hit theaters day-and-date on December 11.

In the film co-written by Mortimer and Lucas Passmore, Joe Manganiello stars as Max Fist, who claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers. No one believes his stories except for a local teen (Skylan Brooks). Together, they take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager (Glenn Howerton). Zolee Griggs, Paul Scheer and Amy Seimetz also star.

SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Elijah Wood are producers along with Kim Sherman, Mortimer, Manganiello and Nick Manganiello. RLJE’s Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo negotiated the deal with SpectreVision.

“We’re excited to be back in business with SpectreVision after the incredibly successful releases of Mandy and Color Out of Space,” Ward said. “With Joe Manganiello’s strong performance and Adam Egypt Mortimer’s innovative direction, we couldn’t have asked for a better dream team to showcase Archenemy at Beyond Fest and in theaters and various platforms in December.”

Archenemy will bow at Beyond Fest on October 7 at the Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre in Montclair. Here’s the trailer being show on the festival site: