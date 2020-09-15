Apple Creates Subscription Bundles With Music, Streaming, News & More For $15 To $30 A Month

Apple has created a set of subscription bundles called Apple One, with three tiers ranging from about $15 to $30 a month.
Plans bring together music and video streaming, news, video games, fitness offerings and iCloud. The tech giant made the announcement during a virtual event primarily dedicated to product announcements regarding new Apple Watch and iPad models.
Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 gigabytes of iCloud storage for $14.95 a month. Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200 gigs of cloud storage for $19.95 a month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Premier includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and two terabytes of iCloud capacity for $29.95 per month, with up to six family members able to share.
The Individual and Family plans will be available in more than 100 countries and regions. The Premier plan will be available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the U.S., where Apple News+ is available, and Apple Fitness+ will be added to the lineup later this year.
