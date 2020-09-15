Apple Creates Subscription Bundles With Music, Streaming, News & More For $15 To $30 A Month

Apple has created a set of subscription bundles called Apple One, with three tiers ranging from about $15 to $30 a month.

Plans bring together music and video streaming, news, video games, fitness offerings and iCloud. The tech giant made the announcement during a virtual event primarily dedicated to product announcements regarding new Apple Watch and iPad models.

“Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, in the launch release. “With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription.”

The bundling should help Apple TV+, which launched last November. Apple has not released any subscription numbers or viewership information as yet and it offered a lengthy free trial via Apple devices, which helped initial sampling. In an increasingly competitive streaming video marketplace, adding other services to streaming video could entice a number of subscribers to stay in the fold.

As hardware sales have flatlined and the complications of making and shipping gadgets have grown more onerous, Apple has put increasing emphasis on its services division. Across apps, payments, a credit card and other components as well as entertainment, the services unit has 550 million total subscribers.

Apple One packages will be available in the fall, at the Individual, Family and Premier levels.

Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50 gigabytes of iCloud storage for $14.95 a month. Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200 gigs of cloud storage for $19.95 a month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Premier includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and two terabytes of iCloud capacity for $29.95 per month, with up to six family members able to share.

The Individual and Family plans will be available in more than 100 countries and regions. The Premier plan will be available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the U.S., where Apple News+ is available, and Apple Fitness+ will be added to the lineup later this year.

Apple One delivers subscribers a single invoice spanning all services. A 30-day free trial is offered for any services that customers do not already have.