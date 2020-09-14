Anika Noni Rose Joins Netflix Series ‘Maid’ Produced By John Wells & Margot Robbie

EXCLUSIVE: Anika Noni Rose (Power) is set as a lead opposite Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson in Maid, Netflix’s dramedy series from writer Molly Smith Metzler, John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

Written by Metzler, Maid is inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. It revolves around Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid is described as a beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.

Rose will play Regina, an extremely successful family law attorney and Alex’s client. The youngest lawyer to make partner at her firm, Regina is powerful, smart and possesses an extreme work ethic and insistent perfectionism that she applies to everything in her life: her house, her marriage, her dog. A woman with exquisite taste, her wealth allows her seemingly to have everything she needs in life. Through the course of the series, we see that there is more than meets the eye, and Regina struggles like everyone else.

Metzler executive produces and will serve as showrunner. Wells and Erin Jontow executive produce with John Wells Prods., along with Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Brett Hedblom via LuckyChap Entertainment, and Land. John Wells Productions, LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV co-produce.

Tony winner Rose recently appeared in Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and Amazon’s Them: Covenant. She will next be seen in the Netflix film Jingle Jangle A Christmas Journey. She’s repped by Innovative, David Williams Management, GoodManagement and Schreck Rose Dapello.