Andrea Simon Joins Rain Management Group As Partner, RMG Merges With Andrea Simon Entertainment

Veteran manager Andrea Simon has joined Los Angeles-based management service and production company Rain Management Group as a partner. RMG announced the addition on Monday and also shared that it will merge with Simon’s Andrea Simon Entertainment, effective immediately.

“I am so pleased to have Andrea join us as a partner. Not only is it nice to have another accomplished female partner at the company but the addition of Andrea and her exceptional list of clients continues our growth as a pre-eminent destination for accomplished literary artists. Like me, Andrea has made collaborating with diverse writers, directors, and producers a consistent priority in her career and we are so proud to welcome them and her into our company,” said RMG Partner Anne Damato.

Simon, once a literary agent, has years’ worth of experience as a manager and has developed a select list of clients including award-winning television and film figures, playwrights, producers and novelists. Her current clients include Roxann Dawson, Merri Howard, and Evangeline Ordaz, among others.

“As the industry continues to change, this strategic move made perfect sense for my longtime clients and myself,” said Simon. “RMG’s reputation as a client first management company with both scale and reach is exactly the platform I was looking for to continue to grow my business. The fact that they have a great reputation as collaborative and honorable representatives was of great importance.”