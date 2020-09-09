‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘Transplant’ Holds Steady After Stateside Debut

NBC dominated Tuesday in primetime with America’s Got Talent winning the night, holding steady with a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.78 million viewers. The medical drama Transplant (0.4, 3.69M) also contributed to the broadcaster’s showing, and was on par with its stateside debut last week.

Love Island (0.3, 1.73M) continues to stay on course in its summer run at CBS. The reality dating competition matched its Monday episode in the demo, though it dipped a tenth from last week’s Tuesday airing. CBS last night also aired reruns of NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted.

Univision placed second overall in the demo with its lineup of La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.42M), Médicos (0.4, 1.37M) and Dulce Ambicion (0.4, 1.16M).

On ABC, a pair of Modern Family encores led to the season finale of What Would You Do? (0.3, 1.90M), followed by a special episode of the series, Would You Lie For Me? (0.3, 1.68M).

The CW held steady across the board with new episodes of Dead Pixels (0.1, 428,000) and Tell Me A Story (0.1, 427,000). Meanwhile, Fox gave audiences reruns of Hell’s Kitchen and NFL Preview.