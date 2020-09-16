Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Emmy Awards: Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Jason Bateman Among Additional Talent For Virtual Ceremony – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Steve McQueen On Racism, New Actors & NYFF Opener 'Lovers Rock'

Read the full story

‘America’s Got Talent’ And ‘Big Brother’ Outpace Donald Trump Town Hall In Tuesday Ratings

Heidi Klum and Max Major in 'Americas Got Talent' Courtesy of Chris Haston/NBC

The semifinals of America’s Got Talent and a special edition of Big Brother topped ABC’s telecast of the Donald Trump town hall special The President and the People: A 20/20 Special Event on Tuesday night. The NBC reality talent competition held steady, delivering a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.71 million viewers, while Big Brother (1.0, 3.96M) won the night in the demo.

The Trump town hall (0.6, 3.81M), a 90-minute ABC News special moderated by George Stephanopoulos, was second in both ratings metrics on the night.

Meanwhile, a new episode of NBC’s Transplant (0.5, 3.61M) ticked up from last week, while the Tuesday edition of Love Island (0.5, 1.89M) continues to stay afloat, rising two-tenths from last week and getting a one-tenth bump from Monday’s episode.

On the CW, Dead Pixels (0.1, 419,000) and Tell Me a Story (0.1, 303,000) were on par with last week’s numbers, while Fox gave audiences repeats of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son. ABC squeezed in Modern Family and The Conners reruns to to with the Trump town hall.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad