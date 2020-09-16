‘America’s Got Talent’ And ‘Big Brother’ Outpace Donald Trump Town Hall In Tuesday Ratings

The semifinals of America’s Got Talent and a special edition of Big Brother topped ABC’s telecast of the Donald Trump town hall special The President and the People: A 20/20 Special Event on Tuesday night. The NBC reality talent competition held steady, delivering a 0.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.71 million viewers, while Big Brother (1.0, 3.96M) won the night in the demo.

The Trump town hall (0.6, 3.81M), a 90-minute ABC News special moderated by George Stephanopoulos, was second in both ratings metrics on the night.

Meanwhile, a new episode of NBC’s Transplant (0.5, 3.61M) ticked up from last week, while the Tuesday edition of Love Island (0.5, 1.89M) continues to stay afloat, rising two-tenths from last week and getting a one-tenth bump from Monday’s episode.

On the CW, Dead Pixels (0.1, 419,000) and Tell Me a Story (0.1, 303,000) were on par with last week’s numbers, while Fox gave audiences repeats of Hell’s Kitchen and Prodigal Son. ABC squeezed in Modern Family and The Conners reruns to to with the Trump town hall.