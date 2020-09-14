‘America’s Court With Judge Ross’ Renewed For Seven More Seasons By Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Just ahead of the premiere of its Season 11 premiere this week, Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has picked up America’s Court With Judge Ross for seven more seasons, through fall 2027.

Featuring former Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Kevin A. Ross, America’s Court With Judge Ross is a daily half-hour syndicated courtroom series with clearances in over 90 percent of U.S. television markets. The series, which launched in September 2010, is also featured on Allen’s 24/7 HD television network, JusticeCentral.TV, which is available on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally.

“As we start our eleventh season, America’s Court With Judge Ross is our first and longest-running court series, and we are enthusiastic to continue its success and longevity for another seven seasons,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. “Judge Kevin Ross in an outstanding television host and judge. Allen Media Group and the audience are very fortunate to have his enormous talents available to us for another seven seasons.”

America’s Court With Judge Ross was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2012 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

“It’s been an amazing ride! Byron Allen’s unwavering vision delivered us to the viewers, and our fans still love what we bring to television,” said Ross. “I’m grateful to our dedicated team, and beyond excited to continue presiding over America’s Court With Judge Ross for as long as our audience will have us.”

Allen’s Entertainment Studios also produces and distributes Justice For All With Judge Christina Perez, Justice With Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice With Judge Karen and The Verdict With Judge Hatchett.