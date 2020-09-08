‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season Premiere Tops Monday; ‘Bachelor: Greatest Seasons’ Wraps Steady

The Season 12 premiere of American Ninja Warrior set the bar Monday night, delivering a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.50 million viewers. The NBC athletic competition was down from its Season 11 average but ticked up a tenth from last week’s all-stars special. NBC ended the night with a repeat of Dateline and won the night overall in both the demo and total viewers.

ABC’s Monday was taken over by the finale of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (0.2, 1.39M) was on par with last week and matched its season lows.

In the middle of CBS reruns of The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon and Bull, the Monday edition of Love Island (0.3, 1.66M) held steady with last week’s numbers but slipped a tenth from Sunday’s edition.

Univision finished second overall in the demo among the broadcast nets with a lineup including La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.29M), Médicos (0.4, 1.36M) and the premiere of Dulce Ambicion (0.3, 1.06M).

Fox’s Monday night movie Draft Day (0.3, 1.36M) climbed a tenth from last week’s Love the Coopers, while the CW aired repeats of Penn and Teller: Fool Us.

