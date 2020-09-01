‘American Ninja Warrior’ Leads Monday Ratings; ‘Love Island’ Ticks Down

After two weeks of the DNC and RNC, regular programming began to resurface in primetime Monday night. American Ninja Warrior returned with a special all-stars episode, leading the night with a 0.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.48 million viewers. It was followed by a rerun of Dateline, with both shows giving the network the overall nightly victory in both metrics.

On CBS, quarantined romance continued to heat up on Love Island (0.3, 1.61M) but it wasn’t hot enough; the reality dating competition slipped a tenth in the demo from last week’s Monday debut. In addition, the broadcaster gave audiences encores of The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon and Bull.

The Bachelorette: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (0.2, 1.51M) returned on ABC, ticking down in the demo and in viewership from its last airing. Meanwhile, Fox aired the holiday movie Love the Coopers (0.2, 1.14M), which was steady with last week’s movie presentation The King’s Speech.

Univision averaged a 0.4 in the demo, landing in second place for the night with a lineup including La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.43M), Médicos (0.4, 1.40M) and the premiere of Dulce Ambicion (0.3, 1.10M).

The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 931,000) held steady while Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.1, 859K) took a one-tenth hit from last week.