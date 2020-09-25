‘American Gods’ & ‘Reprisal’ Director Eva Sorhaug Boards Thriller ‘Edge Of Normal’ For Industry Entertainment, XYZ & Bold Films

EXCLUSIVE: Norwegian filmmaker Eva Sorhaug (90 Minutes) has been set to direct feature thriller Edge Of Normal, based on the novel by Carla Norton.

XYZ Films (Mandy) is set to produce alongside Industry Entertainment (Messiah), with XYZ also handling world sales. The film will be produced in association with Bold Films (Whiplash), which made a splash this week with Netflix acquisition The Guilty. The book has been adapted by Matt Venne and Lori Evans Taylor.

The film follows a woman named Reeve LeClaire who has managed to piece together a normal life as an adult, but remains haunted by memories of being held captive by a sadistic man in her teens. When her psychiatrist asks Reeve to mentor another young survivor, she finds herself in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a more powerful force.

Sorhaug’s 2012 feature drama 90 Minutes debuted at the Toronto Film Festival. Her TV credits as director include Netflix series Occupied, Starz show American Gods, Hulu’s Reprisal and hit Danish series Witch Hunt. She is currently directing episodes of Showtime series Your Honor.

Industry Entertainment recently produced two projects for Netflix: Messiah and Love Guaranteed. Bold will soon begin production on Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty with Jake Gyllenhaal after Netflix splashed on it for $30M. Previous credits include Nightcrawler, Drive and Colette.

Venne’s credits include Stephen King adaptation Bag of Bones for A&E and he recently wrote an installment of the Creepshow reboot for Greg Nicotero. XYZ is in post-production on Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.

True-crime writer Norton’s book Perfect Victim spent four weeks at number one on the New York Times Best Seller list. She also penned the true-crime book Disturbed Ground. Edge of Normal was her first fictional novel, which was followed by the sequel What Doesn’t Kill Her.

Sørhaug is represented by WME, Industry Entertainment, and attorney Ryan Nord. Venne and Norton are represented by APA. Lori Evans Taylor is represented by ICM, Kaplan Peronne Entertainment, and attorney McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.