AMC Reopening Orange County, CA Theaters; Circuit Counts 1M Admissions In Last 20 Days

In the wake of the announced reopening of OC earlier this week, AMC is officially throwing the doors open to four locations in the greater Los Angeles area this weekend, followed by the AMC Woodbridge 5 on Sept. 18.

The AMC Anaheim GardenWalk 6, AMC Orange 30, and AMC Tustin 14 will open on Friday, Sept. 11 with the AMC Dine-In Fullerton 20 to open on Saturday,

Sept. 12.

Last weekend, AMC reopened its venues in San Diego, which turned out to be one of the top markets for Warner Bros.’ Tenet, Deadline has learned.

In accordance with a local directive, AMC locations in Orange County are limiting seating to 25% of maximum capacity or a maximum of 100 guests.

The reopenings in Orange County, along with this week’s reopenings in major markets like Maryland and New Jersey, bring the chain’s theatre count to north of 460.

Related Story Los Angeles' COVID-19 Spread May Have Started As Early As December, UCLA Researchers Say

Within 20 days of reopening its first locations, AMC is reporting that they’ve already had 1M admissions in the U.S. “Those moviegoers are giving AMC record marks for cleanliness, which is to be expected given AMC’s commitment to the health and safety of its guests and associates through AMC Safe & Clean,” says today’s release.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, commented: “We are excited to welcome our guests in the Orange County area back to the movies, where they will experience the magic of the big screen along with our new AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures. Our comprehensive commitment to operating our theatres safely now includes social distancing through limiting ticket sales and automatic seat blocking, seamless contactless ticketing, greatly enhanced cleaning procedures, the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes throughout our theatres, as well as a mandatory mask policy for all guests and crew members. We’re also closely monitoring local and state guidance, and we are complying with any additional capacity restrictions. In addition, we have invested millions for high tech solutions to sanitization and disinfection including electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and MERV 13 air filters. Guests returning to AMC can do so knowing that we’ve been in constant dialogue with top scientists and experts in public health and cleaning about how best to reopen our theatres in ways that will be responsible and welcoming.”