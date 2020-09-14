AMC Orders ‘Mega City Smiths’ Stop-Motion Animated Baby Doll Series From ‘Patriot’ Creator

AMC ordered six half-hour episodes of Mega City Smiths, an innovative stop-motion animated baby doll dramedy series from Patriot and Perpetual Grace, LTD creator Steve Conrad and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords) for premiere in 2021.

Created by Conrad, the Mega City Smiths story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Mega City’s most famous magnate. Two intrepid detectives follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

Conrad will also serve as showrunner. Jennifer Scher, Jeff Dieter and Tom Glynn are producers. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters will serve as executive producers.

AMC continues to experiment with new formats through new series slated for 2021, including the animated drama Pantheon, dark comedy Kevin Can F Himself and two-year limited series 61st Street and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

“Brilliant Creator. Iconic characters. Human, dramatic, hilarious storytelling. Unique visuals unlike anything seen on television — these are the components of a great AMC series, and they are vitally present here in Steve’s dazzling work,” said Dan McDermott, president of programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “Mega City Smiths will stand out in this crowded environment and engage viewers of all ages. We can’t wait to launch it on AMC and AMC+ next year.”

“Mega City Smiths is a series about our basic desire to be loved and cared for by our mothers, fathers, our few real friends and the setting we call home,” said Conrad. “We’re very pleased to have found partners at AMC whose ambition is the same as ours, which is to try and contribute to our era’s collection of remarkable TV.”