UMC Bolsters Non-Scripted Originals Including Reality Series From ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Creator Datari Turner

EXCLUSIVE: UMC, the AMC Networks-backed streamer, has expanded its unscripted slate with three new series including a reality series from Growing Up Hip Hop creator Datari Turner and a Behind the Music-style documentary series.

The digital platform has ordered music series A Closer Look, Botched-style makeover series My Mane Problem and Notorious Queens, a reality series featuring the likes of Stormey Ramdhan, ex-fiancé and mother of two sons to Death Row boss Marion “Suge” Knight.

A Closer Look, created by Isaac Taylor, producer of TV One’s Unsung, focuses on musicians through a series of interviews exploring their careers, music catalogs and what fans can look forward to in the future. The first episode will feature Ralph Tresvant, the lead singer of the R&B group New Edition, who reveals the truth behind his extensive hiatus from the group. Premiering this October, future episodes will feature the likes of Brian McKnight and Eric Benét.

My Mane Problem follows celebrity hairstylist Dr. Boogie, whose clients include Taraji P. Henson, Eve and Vivica Fox as he takes on cases of real people with varying hair concerns from extensions and wigs to natural hair in need of some serious help. Produced by John Irwin, who exec produced A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the show will air in March 2021.

Finally, Growing Up Hip Hop creator Turner and eOne are making reality series Notorious Queens. The show will follow four women, who have been labeled “notorious” due to their past romantic relationships and intense media coverage, as they work to leave behind their troublesome pasts behind. The woman are Ramdhan; Tonesa Welch, considered the first lady of Black Mafia Family; R&B artist and former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member La’Britney; and former Basketball Wives cast member Meghan James.

Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams will serve as executive producer of Notorious Queens alongside creator Turner via his Datari Turner Productions, Tara Long and Mark Herwick for Entertainment One, and Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for UMC.