AMC Networks’ SVOD Chief Miguel Penella To Oversee AMC+ In Expanded Role

AMC Networks said its president of SVOD Miguel Penella is expanding his role to add AMC+ to the portfolio of subscription video on demand services he oversees.

The SVOD umbrella includes Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC. (Shudder recently became the second of AMC Networks’ targeted SVOD services to surpass the one million subscriber mark, a year after Acorn did.) AMC+ is the new premium subscription bundle that brings together content from across the company’s brands.

AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll praised Penella’s track record growing SVOD products and brands. “We look forward to Miguel bringing his vision and deep expertise to AMC+ as we accelerate our ability to serve fans of our shows by embracing the new ways they are consuming our content,” he said.

AMC+ includes original series from AMC and sister networks, ad-free with early premieres on demand, along with Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited and a premium linear network. It’s currently offered through Comcast Xfinity and Xfinity, Dish Network and Sling TV.

“AMC+ is a collection of unique, premium content brands, centered around a legacy of groundbreaking and quality storytelling that connects with audiences, and it represents a tremendous growth opportunity for AMC Networks,” said Penella. “I look forward to continuing our history of serving distinct audiences with new content that delivers on the promise of the AMC brand to serve existing as well as new fans.”

Penella joined AMC following its 2018 acquisition of RLJ Entertainment, where he was CEO.