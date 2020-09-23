AMC Networks Ups Carrie Gillogly & Emma Miller To Co-Heads Of Scripted

AMC Networks has promoted longtime development executives Carrie Gillogly and Emma Miller to co-heads of AMC scripted series. The new positions expand the responsibilities for Gillogly, who also serves as SVP of scripted programming, and Miller, SVP of scripted development. Based in Los Angeles, the two report to Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios.

“Carrie and Emma have made tremendous contributions to AMC programming and have been central to many of our acclaimed shows,” said McDermott “They are each exceptional creative talents and we look forward to their continued success in bringing powerful storytellers to our networks and developing fresh, impactful programs that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Since joining the company in 2012, Gillogly has overseen such AMC series as Into The Badlands, The Terror, The Son, and the recent Dispatches From Elsewhere from Jason Segel. She also currently oversees the production of AMC’s forthcoming animated drama Pantheon, as well as upcoming series Kevin Can F*** Himself starring Annie Murphy. Miller, who joined AMC in 2014, has been behind such high-profile series including Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels, The Son, NOS4A2, AMC’s upcoming episodic anthology Soulmates, and the anticipated The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

McDermott’s Los Angeles-based original programming team also includes Ben Davis, EVP of scripted programming for AMC Studios and the Entertainment Group, who has overseen shows including Mad Men, Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Into The Badlands, The Killing, The Terror, Preacher, Halt and Catch Fire, Better Call Saul, and NOS4A2; Allie Moore, VP of scripted programming for AMC Studios and the Entertainment Group (reporting to Davis); Kristin Jones, EVP of international programming and programming innovation, who has been responsible for AMC and SundanceTV co-productions including The Night Manager, McMafia, Humans, State of the Union, Little Drummer Girl, The Split, Liar and the forthcoming Gangs of London and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Also reporting to McDermott is New York-based programming executive Marco Bresaz, SVP of non-fiction and alternative programming, who has been behind series including Ride with Norman Reedus, Making of the Mob, Comic Book Men, Hip Hop: Songs that Shook America, and The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park.