AMC Networks Enlists Rafael Gomez For Entertainment Group, Elevates Scott Stein For ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe

AMC Networks on Thursday said that Rafael Gomez has joined as head of business affairs for the company’s Entertainment Group. He will be overseeing the development and execution of programming agreements across entertainment brands AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV, and IFC, as well as AMC Studios.

Gomez, who is based in Los Angeles, reports to Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks.

Scott Stein, who joined the company in 2012 and has been a key business affairs executive, is being elevated to a new role as executive business director of the expanding universe around The Walking Dead, a key creative priority for the company. He will report to Gomez.

In his role as head of business affairs, Gomez oversees the team that negotiates original programming agreements. It includes deals for writers, producers, director and actors, as well as deals with outside studios and streaming platforms.

“Rafael brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to this critical leadership role at AMC Networks,” Carroll said. “His broad and deep experience in structuring and negotiating above-the-line, licensing, rights acquisitions and other production agreements is a tremendous asset as we increasingly focus on owning the content we deliver to viewers through an expanding array of platforms and services. We are happy he’s here.

“We are also pleased to be recognizing Scott’s notable contributions to the company and steady leadership over nearly a decade with this expanded ownership of the critical business affairs function around The Walking Dead universe, which is expanding in meaningful ways for our company, our creative partners and millions of fans around the world.”

Gomez joined the company from NBCUniversal, where he served as SVP Business Affairs for Peacock, NBCU’s streaming service. Prior to that he was head of business affairs, original programming, at USA Network and Syfy, responsible for managing a team negotiating deals for both scripted and unscripted original programming.

He began his career as the production lawyer on The Office and House, M.D. As a business affairs executive, he also managed multiple TV series including Suits and Royal Pains at NBCU. Gomez is also an adjunct professor of law at Berkeley Law, where he teaches Entertainment Law for TV.

Prior to joining AMC, Stein headed business affairs and operations at Harpo Films Inc., responsible for negotiating agreements related to the development, production, finance and exploitation of scripted television and theatrical motion picture programming.

Previously, he served as a television attorney at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, where he represented the firm’s writer-producer, actor, director and production company clients.