EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Ambush, the Vietnam War action thriller toplined by Aaron Echkart. Cody Christian, Dermot Mulroney and Jason Genao have also joined the cast of the pic, which is co-written and to be directed by Mark Earl Burman (Dog Eat Dog). Principal photography is now set to begin in the fall in Colombia amid compliance with COVID-19 health guidelines.

Highland Film Group negotiated the sale and is handling worldwide rights at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. Saban’s release plan is in the works.

The pic, which Burman co-wrote with Michael McClung, is based on a true story and follows a group of elite commandos, led by Captain Drummond (Eckhart), tasked with collecting classified information that can change the fate of the war. On the edge of the jungle, the team is attacked by an overwhelming invisible force of the enemy army and must follow it into the complex labyrinth of Cu Chi tunnels, with the enemy and traps at every turn.

The film from Dark Mark Productions is produced by Mark Burman. David Unger of Artist International Group, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group, Scott Powell, Randy Burman, Wayne Willbur, Harsimranjit “Harry” Ahluwalia and Anthony Standberry are executive producers.

“I am so excited to start production on such a stellar story with such a top-notch cast and crew on Ambush and working alongside my friends at Highland Film Group and Saban Films,” Mark Burman said.

Saban Films’ Jonathan Saba and Bill Bromiley negotiated the North American rights deal with Highland Film Group’s Fraser on behalf of the filmmakers.