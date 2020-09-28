Amazon Studios And Echo Lake Entertainment To Adapt NY Times Best-Seller ‘I’ve Got Your Number’

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios and Echo Lake Entertainment are adapting the NY Times’ bestseller I’ve Got Your Number by author Sophie Kinsella. Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Jessica O’Toole are attached to pen the adaption.

Dakota Fanning will produce along with Brittany Kahan Ward & Mary Jane Skalski of Echo Lake Entertainment as well as Joey Plager and Freddie Highmore, through his Alfresco Pictures. Alfresco Pictures’ Claire Londy will serve as an executive producer.

The novel is a romantic comedy of errors featuring a lost engagement ring, a stolen cell phone, and two strangers who find each other…just as one of them is about to marry someone else.

Kinsella is well-known for her Shopaholic novel series, which was adapted into the film Confessions of a Shopaholic starring Isla Fisher in 2009. Since her debut in 1995, Kinsella’s books have sold over 40 million copies in more than 60 countries, and been translated into over 40 languages.

Smith’s credits include Legally Blonde, The House Bunny and the Emmy winning series Trinkets on Netflix. She is also co-writing a reimagining of 10 for Warner Bros. O’Toole co-created the Charmed reboot for The CW, and her credits include the hit series Jane The Virgin, Selfie and The Carrie Diaries.

