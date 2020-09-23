Demi Moore To Star In Amazon Series ‘Dirty Diana’ Based On Erotic Drama Podcast From Shana Feste

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Amazon has won rights to adapt Demi Moore-fronted erotic drama podcast Dirty Diana into a series.

Amazon is in development on the podcast with Golden Globe-nominee Moore attached to star and the podcast’s creator Shana Feste (Endless Love) attached to direct. Script comes from Feste and her pod collaborator Jennifer Besser.

The QCode-produced audio series, loosely inspired by the story of a fractured moment in Feste’s marriage, explores how two partners can find their way back to each other through perseverance, connection, and sex. The idea was to portray sex and longing from a female gaze with female pleasure at its center.

It has been on Apple’s Fiction top 10 podcast list since its premiere last month.

Moore starred in the podcast alongside an impressive lineup of screen stars, including Carmen Ejogo, Mackenzie Davis, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Max Greenfield, Claes Bang, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells, with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Rosa Salazar, Ava Grey, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Andrea Riseborough, Chris Diamontopolus, Lili Taylor, and Lesley Ann Warren.

No word yet on which of these actors, if any, will be back for the series.

Executive producers are Feste and Jennifer Besser through their Quiet Girl Productions shingle; Demi Moore; QCode’s Rob Herting; Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Justin Levy; and Jason Weinberg.

Moore’s recent credits include Michael Bay-produced pandemic feature Songbird, which is in post-production, and Peacock series Brave New World.

Feste’s latest film Run Sweetheart Run made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will be released by Amazon.

Moore is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Feste is repped by Grandview, MARKS Law Group, and 42West.