Amazon & Makeready Set Feature Adaptation Of ‘The Jealousy Man’ Book By Jo Nesbø; William Oldroyd Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios and Makeready, the production company behind stirring drama, Queen & Slim, have teamed up to develop The Jealousy Man feature based on the upcoming novel by Norwegian crime author Jo Nesbø. William Oldroyd has been tapped to direct the adaptation. He is best known for directing the 2016 TIFF drama Lady Macbeth, which earned him BAFTA and DGA nominations.

Roberto Bentivegna, who recently sold his high-profile Gucci screenplay to MGM with Ridley Scott directing and Lady Gaga starring as Patrizia Gucci, is adapting the script for The Jealousy Man. Set on a remote Greek island, the story follows twin brothers caught in a violent love triangle, and the detective, known as The Jealousy Man, is called in to investigate.

The Brad Weston-led Makeready will produce along with Nesbø and Niclas Salomonsson.

Nesbø works include the Harry Hole series, Headhunters, The Son, Blood on Snow, Midnight Sun, Macbeth, as well as several children’s books. His books have sold 45 million copies and been translated into 50 languages.

Makeready’s project slate includes a feature adaptation of Teresa Carpenter’s non-fiction crime story Mob Girl, with Jennifer Lawrence to star and Paolo Sorrentino to direct, and Catching Out feature at HBO Max.