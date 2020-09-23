Amazon & IMDb TV New York Comic Con Lineup Includes ‘The Boys’, ‘Truth Seekers’, ‘Utopia’ & More

Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, have unveiled their New York Comic Con lineup which includes virtual panels for Truth Seekers, Utopia, Alex Rider, The Boys, and Invincible. Everything will be streamed on Thursday, Oct. 8 starring at 2:15pm EST on NYCC’s official YouTube channel.

Truth Seekers, Oct. 8, 2:15PM EST

EP and series star Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), co-stars Samson Kayo (Timewasters), Emma D’Arcy (Hanna), Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit), and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) discuss the making of the eight-episode supernatural horror comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. Discussion and Q&A moderated by IGN’s Terri Schwartz.

Utopia, Oct. 8 at 3:05 p.m. EST

From Gone Girl scribe Gillian Flynn, a twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Flynn will be joined by series stars John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), and Cory Michael Smith (Gotham) for a Q&A moderated by Variety’s Danielle Turchiano.

Alex Rider, Oct. 8, 3:55PM EST

Author and EP Anthony Horowitz (Foyle’s War) and series star Otto Farrant (Salmon Fishing in Yemen) preview this coming of age spy-thriller series, based on the best-selling, global phenomenon book franchise, prior to its Nov. 13 premiere on IMDb TV. The series follows a London based teenager named Alex Rider, who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage, and now finds himself reluctantly working undercover to investigate his uncle’s death in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

The Boys, Oct. 8, 4:15PM EST

Join The Boys’ cast and showrunner as they answer fans’ burning questions and tease what’s to come in advance of the shocking finale of the critically-acclaimed second season about a bunch of vigilantes who square off against corrupt, popular, government imbedded superheroes, the Supes. Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

Invincible, Oct. 8 4:50PM EST

Creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman teases what fans can anticipate from this upcoming adult animated series, based on his iconic comic book by the same name, which revolves around 17-year old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age – except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man.