Alyssa Milano, Other Showbiz Figures Mobilize For New Project On Sex Trafficking Survivors

Alyssa Milano, Jeannie Mai of The Real and rapper Jeezy have signed on as executive producers of a followup to Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking, which focuses on survivors of sex trafficking.

The followup, Stopping Traffic 2: Surviving Sex Trafficking, is directed and produced by Sadhvi Siddhali Shree, an Iraq war veteran. Sadhvi Anubhuti is the director of photography and co-producer. Both are Jain female-monk-filmmakers hailing from spiritual retreat center Siddhayatan Tirth based in Dallas, Texas. The film was shot in Houston, Miami, Las Vegas, New Jersey, India, the Philippines, and Ethiopia.

Shree said that the movie “examines the ongoing struggles of the brave 1% of sex trafficking survivors still desperately fighting to break free of their past, even as they painfully repair their damaged bodies and minds, to reconnect with a safer world of hope, and finally reclaim their lost humanity.”

In a statement, Milano said, “I really believe in the power of film to effect change and although I wish it wasn’t needed, this continues to be an issue that we need to shine a light on and put a stop to.”

The project currently is in post-production, with an expected release date is set for 2022. They also have launched a fundraising campaign for the film’s completion, with proceeds from sales going to sex-trafficking survivors, shelters and awareness campaigns.