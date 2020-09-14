Allison Janney Gives Fans Preview Of ‘Mom’ Season 8, Shows New COVID Measures: “It’s A Whole New Territory”

With brand new COVID-19 measures and guidelines, Mom season 8 is finally underway.

“Hi everyone, we are all back at Mom on our first day with the new COVID protocol,” a masked Allison Janney says in a Twitter video. “Everyone’s here and it’s a whole new territory but we’re excited for season 8 to begin.”

Janney posted the behind-the-scenes look at the CBS show’s return to set on Monday. In the short video with Janney are Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall and Jaime Pressly, all wearing masks.

The actress’ insider video comes more than a week after some Mom news shocked viewers and fans. Earlier in September Deadline learned that Anna Faris, who stars as the daughter of Janney’s Bonnie, exited the show. Faris, who played Christy, decided to leave the show after seven seasons, leaving Janney as the sole lead.

Deadline also learned that the writers have taken Faris’ exit into account for the new season and will address her character’s absence.

Janney and the rest of the Mom cast had one more remaining episode of season 7 to film before COVID-19 prompted Hollywood to suspend all production in mid-march. While it’s uncertain what’s to come in the CBS series or when it will premiere, what’s clear is that fans can look forward to seeing more of the show’s beloved characters back on set, no Zoom necessary.

Watch Janney’s video below.

Mom is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.