Allen Media Group Ups Melody Smalls To Executive VP Of Global Human Resources

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has promoted Melody Smalls to Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources.

“Melody Smalls is a highly-valued member of Allen Media Group,” said Allen Media Group CEO Byron Allen. “Melody is a brilliant executive who oversees the most important part of our company, Global Human Resources. With her magnificent leadership, we will continue to hire the best, cultivate our human resources, and position Allen Media Group for long-term success.”

In her new role, Smalls will oversee Human Resources for all Allen Media Group divisions including Entertainment Studios, Entertainment Studios Networks and Allen Media Broadcasting. As the new VP of Global Human Resources, Smalls will also oversee HR for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, Local Now and The Grio.

Smalls comes into the new position after four years serving as Chief Human Resources and Compliance Officer and VP/Head of Human Resources at The Weather Channel/WeatherGroup. She joined The Weather Channel/Weather Group in 2016.

Before joining Allen Media Group Smalls held various HR executive level positions at numerous corporations including JP Morgan, Chase Manhattan Bank, Viacom/MTV Networks and Turner Broadcasting.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work across the corporate divisions that make up the Allen Media Group,” Small said. “From our global television networks, local television stations, streaming services, digital platforms, content production, and motion picture distribution — the talent and expertise across these businesses are second to none. I look forward to working with the Allen Media Group executive leadership team as we continue pursuing our aggressive global strategy.”