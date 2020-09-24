‘Dancing With The Stars’ Enters 60th Territory; HBO Europe Starts Shooting Two New Series; All3Media International Partners With Two Rivers — Global Briefs

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Heads To Mongolia

Dancing With The Stars is waltzing into its 60th territory after BBC Studios sold the dance competition format to Mongolia’s Mongol TV. The 13-part series goes into pre-production this month and is set to air in early 2021. Dancing With The Stars’ first international sale was to Australia’s Channel 7 in 2004 and there have now been 350 series and 4,000 episodes of the show made worldwide. Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC in the U.S.

HBO Europe Commissions Romanian & Polish Series

HBO Europe has commenced shooting on two new series in Central Europe: Ruxx in Romania and Still Here in Poland. Eight-part Ruxx is a modern relationship drama that examines a young generation of Romanians who live in a country caught between the past and the future. It is written by Vera Ion and stars Raluca Aprodu and Alec Secăreanu. Poland’s Still Here is written by Jakub Żulczyk, who previously penned HBO Europe’s Blinded By The Lights. It follows the tragicomic adventures of a 40-year-old urban legend in Warsaw, played by Borys Szyc. Finally, HBO Europe’s Norwegian drama Beforeigners has been renewed for a second season.

All3Media International Partners With Two Rivers Media

All3Media International has teamed with Two Rivers Media to help fund the development of a number of new projects in exchange for taking the international rights to the shows. Founded by former STV Studios chief Alan Clements, Two Rivers made drama Susan Hill’s Ghost Story for ViacomCBS’s Channel 5 last year and was one of the production outfits that fled the now-collapsed Kew Media Group. Channel 4’s Escape to the Chateau: Make Do & Mend will be one of the first Two Rivers titles All3Media International represents globally.

DLT Entertainment Invests In Impatient Productions

My Family producer DLT Entertainment has acquired a stake in Impatient Productions, the production company set up by comedian Mark Watson and former BBC producer Lianne Coop. DLT president Donald Taffner Jr will take a seat on the board of Impatient, which has ambitions to push into drama. Watson said: “This is a major moment in the eventful history of Impatient Productions. We started out in a low-profile way and weren’t taken seriously by some sections of the industry at first. But we have built a lot in a short space of time and I’m very happy to be pooling our talents with the clout and dynamism of a team like DLT’s.”