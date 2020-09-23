All3Media America Hires Ex-Propagate COO Ivan Garel-Jones

Ivan Garel-Jones, who was previously chief operating officer at Hillary and Charmed producer Propagate, has joined All3Media America.

He becomes COO of the UK production group’s U.S. division. His appointment follows the departure of Tim Pastore, which Deadline revealed earlier this week.

At Propagate he oversaw operations, business affairs and legal and will now report to Sara Geater, Group COO of All3Media. Prior to Propagate he was EVP, Business Affairs at ITV Studios U.S. Group, now ITV America, where he was part of the team responsible for building the group through acquisitions, which included Leftfield Entertainment.

All3Media Group CEO Jane Turton said: “I am delighted to welcome Ivan to All3Media America. His expertise and experience of operations, business affairs and legal will help us to bolster our U.S. business. We have a major opportunity to develop our footprint in America and I am looking forward to working with Ivan, along with the U.S. and U.K. teams, as we focus on building on the fantastic commercial success that has already been achieved.”

Garel-Jones added, “I am excited to be joining All3Media at such an important time for the company, and for the industry as a whole. I have followed the Group’s evolution closely, and it is an honour to be asked to work with such a diverse, talented and passionate group of people, some of whom I have known for many years. I look forward to learning more about each individual company, what makes them tick and helping the teams to realize their vision in the U.S. and beyond.”