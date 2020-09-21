All3Media America CEO Tim Pastore To Exit

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Pastore is stepping down at All3Media America. The former Nat Geo exec, who was CEO of the U.S. division of the Fleabag and Gold Rush production group, is leaving after two years at the helm.

Pastore joined the Discovery and Liberty Global-backed super-indie in September 2018, having previously been President of Original Programming and Production at National Geographic Channels. He replaced Greg Lipstone.

Deadline understands that the company, which is run by All3Media Group CEO Jane Turton in London, is not seeking to hire a direct replacement for Pastore. This is due to the federal nature of the business; in the UK, the production companies that make up the company, including the likes of Studio Lambert, Objective Media Group and Maverick TV, are independently run with business and logistical support from the central group.

This is similarly the plan in the U.S., where the company operates businesses including Jimmy Fox’s Main Event Media, Kevin Bartel’s Best Production Company and Woodman Park Productions as well as the U.S. arms of UK firms such as Studio Lambert, Lime Pictures and Lion TV.

The U.S. units have been aggressively picking up business Stateside. Main Event is making Punky Brewster for Peacock, Eye Candy for Quibi and Top Elf for Nickelodeon, Studio Lambert has Undercover Boss for CBS, The Hustler for ABC, The Circle at Netflix and Gogglebox remake Celebrity Watch Party for Fox, Best Production Company has Bad Chad Customs for Discovery and other commissions across the group include a remake of British gameshow The Cube for WarnerMedia, 12 Dates of Christmas at HBO Max, Celebrity Call Center for E! and Netflix titles such as Demarcus Family Rules and American BBQ Showdown.

All3Media Group CEO Jane Turton said that the U.S. was an “incredibly important” market for the company and it is “committed” to increasing investment Stateside.

“I’d like to thank Tim for his leadership and the expertise that has contributed to our expansion of the U.S. operation over the last two years, increasing our production footprint with the introduction of new partners and platforms, and for managing the business during these unprecedented times,” said All3Media Group CEO Jane Turton. “He has put us on the path to achieve further growth as we continue to supercharge our non-scripted slate in the U.S. Our format pipeline is bigger than ever, and we’ll be bringing more and more successful U.K. formats to American audiences as well as developing original ideas from the U.S. teams in LA and New York.”

Pastore added, “It’s been a privilege to lead such a dynamic group of people in my time at the helm of All3Media America. I’m so proud of the work that this team has accomplished, including the launch of new companies with marquee creative talent, the expansion of the overall programming slate, and truly meaningful diversity and inclusion initiatives that I know will create more and more equitable opportunities for years to come. I look forward to seeing All3Media America continue to grow and succeed under Jane Turton and Group COO Sara Geater’s direct leadership going forward.”