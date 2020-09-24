‘All Rise’, ‘Lucifer’ & ‘Manifest’ Return To Production, ‘Bob ❤️ Abishola’ Holds First Table Read For New Season

More Warner Bros. TV-produced series are getting back in production with COVID safety protocols amid the pandemic.

The studio’s CBS drama All Rise started filming Season 2 on the Warner Bros. lot today. Star Simone Missick, who plays Judge Lora Carmicael on the legal drama, posted a message on Instagram to mark the occasion. “Guess who’s bizack?!! Judge Lola Carmichael for #season2 of @allrisecbs starts today,” she wrote. “It’s also the first day I’ve been around more than 3 people who aren’t related to me in 6 months 😳SUPER THANKFUL to get back to these amazing people, and to play this special woman. This season is gonna be quite the #lolacoaster.”

All Rise’s freshman season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic which shut down production in mid-March. The series was able to film remotely an episode during the shutdown, which aired in the spring. In the well received special, Missick had as a partner her husband, actor Dorian Missick.

Lucifer, whose Season 5 production was shut down in March do to the pandemic, resumed production today, also on the Warner Bros. lot. The Netflix series will finish the last episode of Season 5 and segue to filming the sixth and final season of the comic book drama.

Series’ co-star AImee Garcia documented her first day on the set in Instagram stories, featuring her and fellow cast members Rachael Harris and D.B Woodside walking on the lot while holding 6-feet social distancing sticks, and her and co-star Kevin Alejandro discussing their COVID tests. You can watch them here:

Also on the Warners lot, CBS comedy Bob Hearts Abishola had its first table read today. It joins fellow Chuck Lorre CBS sitcom Mom, which started production Sept. 14.

Manifest started production on its third season yesterday, Sept. 22, in New York. Creator/executive producer Jeff Rake posted a photo from the first day on set.

Additionally, WBTV’s Shameless started filming its 11th and final season on Sept. 8, and TNT’s Animal Kingdom began shooting Season 5 on Sept. 7, both on the Warners lot. The studio’s Batwoman has been shooting its second season in Vancouver since Sept. 3. Riverdale followed on September 14 and is currently filming its fifth season. WBTV’s HBO Max limited series The Flight Attendant, whose production was shut down in mid-March amid the escalating pandemic, resumed filming August 31 in New York.