‘All Mobbed Up’: ‘The Sopranos’ Duo Tony Sirico & Vincent Pastore To Star With Sally Kirkland In New York Gangster Comedy

Tony Sirico Vincent Pastore Sally Kirkland
(L-R) Tony Sirico, Vincent Pastore and Sally Kirkland AP Images

EXCLUSIVE: Cast is rounding out on gangster comedy All Mobbed Up, which is due to shoot for eight weeks from late October through mid-December in Newburgh, New York.

The ensemble cast so far includes Tony Sirico  (The Sopranos), Vincent Pastore (The Sopranos), Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland (Anna), Joseph D’Onofrio (Goodfellas) and Paul Mormando (Bound By Debt). More will join.

John A. Gallagher (The Deli) wrote and will direct the movie, which is a revenge tale about the drag queen son of a murdered mob boss who goes on a vendetta to avenge his death.

305 Media Group has joined Inclusive Capital, AMU Movie, Dolger Films and Open Factory to provide financing and co-produce the project. Sylvia Caminer (The Deli) will serve as producer.
Emmy-winner Judy Henderson CSA (Homeland) is casting director with Craig DiBona aboard as DoP (Blue Bloods).
