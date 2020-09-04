‘All In: The Fight For Democracy’ Makes Timely Debut, ‘Robin’s Wish’ Puts Emotional Spotlight On Robin Williams – Specialty Streaming Preview

As the world seems like it is aflame with a pandemic, divisive rhetoric from an oppressive administration and the unjust killing of Black lives at the hands of police officers, hope seems dim. However, there are voices and role models in the world that are fighting for change and on the frontlines fighting against 45, his henchmen and ardent supporters. Enter Stacey Abrams who is essentially the star of the Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés documentary All In: The Fight For Democracy, which debuts in theaters on September 9 and then on September 18 on Amazon Prime Video — just four days before National Voter Registration Day.

The docu comes as the 2020 presidential is just around the corner and puts a glaring spotlight on the wildly overlooked issue of voter suppression in the country. Through personal experiences, activism and historical All In rips the band-aid off of a problem that has corrupted our democracy since its inception — and it’s all from the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives.

Related Story 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield' Charms Its Way Into Theaters, 'Fatima' Makes Its Debut - Specialty Streaming Preview

Pete Hammond said in his review of the film: “If movies can be used as a vehicle for real change, then Abrams might have found a calling even greater than being governor of Georgia or on the shortlist for being chosen as the Democratic nominee for vice president. This film is an important reminder that all is not lost — yet.”

In addition to its timely release, Garbus and Cortés along with the All In team will launch the non-partisan #ALLINFORVOTING social impact campaign with Amazon Studios as well as partners like Fair Fight, Advancement Project, All Voting Is Local, Black Voters Matter, HeadCount, Rock The Vote, among other organizations. The campaign looks to mobilize communities to turn out to vote and educate people about their rights and how they can report voter suppression.

Watch the trailer below.

When the legendary actor and comedian Robin Williams died in 2014, Hollywood and the world lost a talented shining light. The death of the Oscar-winning actor still impacts many today and director Tylor Wood puts an emotional, powerful spotlight on his final days in Robin’s Wish.

In August, Deadline exclusively reported the news that Vertical Entertainment acquired the docu. For the first time since Williams’ death, the documentary chronicles the fight against a deadly neurodegenerative disorder, known as Lewy Body Dementia. The people close to him will give personal insights and information about the deadly condition he faced during his final days. The film includes interviews with his wife Susan, director Shawn Levy, producer John R. Montgomery and writer-producer David E. Kelley.

The film was released on digital and on demand September 1 and currently sits at a 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Watch the trailer below.

Healing From Hate is yet another timely film during this time of divisiveness. In the film, director Peter Hutchison (Requiem for the American Dream) attempts to get to the root of hate groups through the lens of Life After Hate, an organization founded by former Skinheads and neo-Nazis to help others exit hate groups. The pic debuts virtually at Los Angeles’s Laemmle Theaters today.

From Charlottesville to Parkland to other areas of Trump’s America, Healing From Hate follows these reformers in their work to de-radicalize White Nationalists, transform attitudes of intolerance, and heal communities torn apart by racism. This could not come at a better time and will hopefully embolden the necessary change needed to build equity and tolerance in this country.

Iconic rock stars like Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Rosanne Cash, Gregg Allman, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood help pay tribute to the titular political figure in Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President.

Another timely pre-Election Day, politically-driven film from Mary Wharton shows how Carter’s passion for music gave him an unexpected edge as a presidential candidate. With his love for music, he tapped into a force that transcended racial and generational divides and often party lines. The docu includes interviews with Carter, Willie Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Rosanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Andrew Young and Madeleine Albright.

Greenwich Entertainment will release Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President in theaters and virtual cinemas nationwide on September 9. It will be available via home entertainment platforms October 9.

You may or may not be familiar with the character of Pepe the Frog. Created by indie comic creator Matt Furie, the character became a meme — and not just any meme. During the November 2016 election, Pepe went from a chill frog to a political pawn. In the Sundance-winning documentary Feels Good Man, filmmakers Giorgio Angelini and Arthur Jones take a look at this phenomenon and how the artist is trying to reclaim this character from the darkness of the November 2016 election.

Check mate! John Leguizamo’s biographical drama Critical Thinking hits virtual cinemas, VOD and digital today. Based on a true story, the film is written by Dito Montiel and directed by Leguizamo, who also stars. The film follows five Latinx and Black teenagers from the toughest underserved community in Miami as they fight their way into the National Chess Championship under the guidance of their unconventional but inspirational teacher. The film also stars Rachel Bay Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Angel Bismark Curiel, Will Hochman, Corwin C. Tuggles, Jeffry Batista, Ramses Jimenez and Zora Casebere.

Also opening this weekend is the Julius Berg-directed thriller The Owners. Starring Maisie Williams, Sylvester McCoy, Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, Sylvester McCoy and Rita Tushingham, the story follows a group of friends who find a load of cash in an empty house. All is good until the elderly couple who lives there comes home to engage them in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Sam Macaroni’s Guest House stars Pauly Shore as an unwelcomed resident of a guest house to a new couple who think they have found their dream home. Things take a wild left turn when he throws a wild party that may just ruin the couple’s marriage. The raunchy comedy also stars Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden, Billy Zane, Steve-O, Charlotte McKinney, Erik Griffin, Felipe Esparza and Bobby Lee.