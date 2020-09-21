Amazon To Stream ‘All In: The Fight For Democracy’ For Free On Voter Registration Day

Amazon Studios said it will stream its original feature documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy featuring Stacey Abrams for free on Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day in the U.S.

The documentary will be available for 24 hours in front of the Amazon Prime Video paywall, as well as be available on Twitch, YouTube and Twitter. Watch parties will be hosted by Abrams and Lin-Manuel Miranda on Twitter (at 4 p.m. PT) and by Neeko on Twitch (11 a.m. PT).

Directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés, All In centers on voter suppression in the U.S., highlighting Abrams’ run against Brian Kemp for the Georgia governor’s seat in 2018. Abrams, the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the U.S., claimed voter-suppression measures cost her the victory. The documentary also offers an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that constitute threats to citizens’ basic rights.

The filmmakers, Amazon Studios and various groups previously launched #AllInForVoting, a non-partisan social impact campaign aimed at educating, registering and turning out first-time voters, and training citizens to report voter suppression. The campaign is in partnership with Abrams’ Fair Fight Action and other leading civic engagement organization.

The U.S. presidential election is November 3.