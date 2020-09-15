‘All Her With Angela Rye’: Quibi Sets Docuseries Spotlighting Incredible Women Creating Change

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi is putting a well-deserved spotlight on the amazing women in this country creating change with their voices and actions — and Angela Rye is here to amplify their stories with the five-part docuseries All Her With Angela Rye.

Rye will host the docuseries which comes from SoulPancake, Overbrook and 206 Productions. Women have always been on the front lines when it comes to fighting a broken system that has done little or nothing to change pressing issues impacting this country including gender inequality, racism, health inequality, xenophobia, homelessness, income inequality, and more. Rye will shine a light on incredible, everyday women across the country that are standing up and speaking out against injustice in all its forms. As each woman shares her story, audiences will come to understand the history that can be made when we each do our part to tackle what needs changing in our world today — and we all know change is needed more now than ever.

Related Story The Black List And WIF Select Participants For Annual Episodic And Feature Labs

An award-winning host, social justice advocate, lawyer, commentator and “empowermenteur”, Rye’s thoughtful commentary and distinct perspective has resonated — and provoked — people all over the world. Rye is the host of the weekly podcast “On One with Angela Rye” and a commentator on CNN. She has been nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards, written for numerous publications and has been recognized by some of the most prominent civil rights organizations such as National Urban League, NAACP, and National Action Network for her work and commentary in the social justice advocacy space.

All Her With Angela Rye executive producers are SoulPancake’s Golriz Lucina, Overbrook’s James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, and Clarence Hammond. Rye will also serve asn EP alongside Mikael Moore under the 206 Productions banner. Co-Producers are Ahmadou Seck and Hakeem Allen. The docuseries is produced by SoulPancake, Overbrook Entertainment and 206 Productions.