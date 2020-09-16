Alien Huang Dies: Taiwanese Actor & Media Personality Was 36

Alien Huang, the Taiwanese actor, singer and entertainment personality, has been found dead at the age of 36. Local media is reporting that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Taipei City on Wednesday morning local time. No cause of death has been officially confirmed.

A former K-pop boy band member, Huang began acting in the 2000s, racking up credits including the 2015 gang pic Gatao, for which he also wrote music, and the 2016 comedy Go! Crazy Gangster. He most recently appeared in romantic comedy Acting Out Of Love, which released locally earlier this year.

His TV work included a major role in the drama series Lovestore At The Corner, and he was also well recognised as a presenter of the the variety show 100% Entertainment.

Off screen, Huang also made a name for himself as a solo artist and as a fashion designer.

Huang has become the third Asian actor to die at the age of 36 in the past two days, with Korean actress Oh In-hye dying in a reported suicide today, and Japanese actress dying yesterday, also from suicide.

If you or anyone you know in the U.S. is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources. In other territories, please call your local suicide hotline.