‘Euphoria’s Algee Smith To Co-Star Opposite Chloe Grace Moretz In ‘Mother/Android’ Sci-Fi At Miramax

EXCLUSIVE: Algee Smith has joined Chloe Grace Moretz in the Miramax sci-fi film, Mother/ Android, the directorial debut feature for Project Power screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

Matt Reeves attached to produce the film, which follows Georgia (Moretz) and Sam (Smith), a couple who go on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land— a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before Georgia give birth.

Reeves will produce under his 6th & Idaho label with Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Miramax’s Bill Block, and Charles Miller.

Smith serves as a series regular opposite newly-minted Emmy-winner Zendaya on the hit HBO series Euphoria and will next be seen in the Warner Bros. historical drama, Judas and the Black Messiah, with Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. He’s repped by WME, Indigo Group, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.