Alcon Entertainment’s Horror Movie ‘Lullaby’ Starts Production In Toronto After Being Postponed Due To COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE: Alcon Entertainment’s Lullaby is set to start production in Toronto on Sept. 8. Based on the mythological feature Lilith, Alcon has also tapped medical supervisor Robert Peterson to oversee robust COVID-19 protocols on set.Production was originally scheduled to begin on Mar. 24, 2020 in Toronto but was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Oona Chaplin and Ramon Rodriquez are set to star in the film based on a screenplay by Alex Greenfield and Ben Powell.

“We are very excited to begin production on Lullaby now that we have a comprehensive plan in place to help ensure the safety of our cast and crew. Under the new protocols and by following recommended guidelines, we plan to safely return to set and capture John’s exciting vision for wickedly fun feature,” said Alcon co-founders and co-CEO’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

Rooted in folklore, the film follows a new mother who discovers a lullaby in an ancient book and soon regards the song as a blessing. But her world transforms into a nightmare when the lullaby (“Lilith-Abi” Hebrew for “Lilith, begone”) brings forth the ancient demon Lilith.

Peterson will manage on-set COVID-19 protocols as medical supervisor. Having served as a team leader for COVID-19 screening operations at a GTA hospital since the beginning of the pandemic, as a municipal paramedic for 25 years, and as a Red Cross first aid teacher since 2001, Peterson will lead all safety initiatives on the Lullaby set to help maintain cast and crew safety. These initiatives include frequent screening and testing for COVID-19, formal safety briefings, personal protective equipment and sanitizer, physical distancing, and thorough cleaning and sanitizing surfaces.

Alcon will fully finance the feature with Johnson and Kosove serving as producers alongside Envision Media Arts Lee Nelson and David Tish. Alcon’s Carl Rogers and Scott Parish will serve as executive producers, as will Heroes and Villains’ Markus Goerg, Mikhail Nayfeld, and Dick Hillenbrand, B3 Media’s Jeff Bowler, John Lewis and Bret Saxon, and Wonder Street’s Mark Holder.