‘Jack Reacher’: Alan Ritchson Cast As Title Character In Amazon TV Series

Amazon Studios, Skydance TV and Paramount TV Studios have found their Jack Reacher. Alan Ritchson (Titans) has been tapped for the title role in Jack Reacher, the streamer’s drama series based on the character from Lee Child’s international bestselling series of books.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The first season of the series, written, exec produced and showrun by Nick Santora, is based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, which is set in Georgia.

As conceived by Child, the imposing, 6’5″-tall, 210– to 250-pound character of Jack Reacher is a U.S. Army veteran investigating suspicious activities that frequently put him in danger. The role was played by Tom Cruise in the 2012 Jack Reacher feature and the 2016 sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

Child’s Jack Reacher is a billion-dollar brand published in 49 languages and 101 territories, with more than 100 million books sold.

2020 Amazon Prime Video Pilots & Series Order

In addition to Santora, who is under an overall deal at Skydance TV, the series will be executive produced by Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie, with David Ellison and Dana Goldberg executive producing for Skydance. Marcy Ross also serves as an executive producer. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance Television, which produces with Amazon Studios and Paramount TV Studios.

Ritchson, who at 6’4” and 235 pounds fits the physical description of Jack Reacher, is known for his starring role as Thad Castle on Spike TV’s cult series Blue Mountain State and followup feature Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland. He currently co-stars as Hawk/Hank Hall on DC Universe’s Titans. Ritchson will headline Jack Reacher while also continuing on the comic book-based series, I hear. His TV series credits also include major roles on Blood Drive and Smallville, on which he played Aquaman.

In features, Ritchson played Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Raphael in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and its sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Adam in Lazer Team. He is repped by Dan Spilo of Industry Entertainment and attorney Dan Fox of Hansen Jacobson Teller.

At Amazon, Skydance Television and Paramount TV Studios also have popular action drama series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which is headed to a third season. It also is based on a blockbuster book series that has spawned a tentpole movie franchise.