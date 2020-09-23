Alan Arkin Not Returning To ‘The Kominsky Method’ For Netflix Series’ Third & Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Sandy Kominsky will not have his trusted agent and friend Norman Newlander by his side for the last chapter of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.

Alan Arkin, who played Norman opposite Michael Douglas’ Sandy in the first two seasons of the Golden Globe-winning comedy, has left the Chuck Lorre-created show ahead of its upcoming third and final season.

I hear the decision was made long time ago, with Arkin indicating he would not continue beyond Season 2. That was not reflected in the Season 2 finale of The Kominsky Method as it was unclear at the time whether there would be a third season, I hear. Arkin’s departure will be addressed in Season 3, and Norman is being written off in its planned storyline.

Season 2 of The Kominsky Method was released on Netflix in October 2019. It is unclear exactly when Arkin’s exit was formalized but it happened before the industry was upended by the coronavirus pandemic in March, I hear.

The Kominsky Method‘s pickup for a third and final season was announced in early July but had been in the works for several months, according to sources. Netflix’s announcement included a list of the series’ executive producers but no reference to the returning cast.

“The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter,” series creator/exec producer/showrunner Lorre said at the time of the official renewal.

The first two seasons of The Kominsky Method followed Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, an aging actor-turned-acting coach and his agent and friend Norman Newlander (Arkin). In Season 2, they continued to navigate their later years in Los Angeles with new challenges – Kominsky dealt with health issues as well as his daughter’s new boyfriend, played by Paul Reiser, while Newlander got together with an old flame, by played Jane Seymour. Sarah Baker, Nancy Travis and Lisa Edelstein also starred.

Oscar winner Arkin, 86, earned two Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations for his two seasons on the show.

The Kominsky Method hails from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. Lorre, Al Higgins and Douglas executive produce.