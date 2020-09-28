AGC Inks TIFF Deals On Donnie Yen Starrer ‘The Father’

AGC International inked key territory deals during the virtual TIFF market on Donnie Yen action pic The Father.

Pacts have gone down with Leonine in Germany and Switzerland; Metropolitan in France; DeAPlaneta in Spain; Nordisk in Scandinavia; Rialto Distribution & Vertigo Releasing in Australia & New Zealand; and Signature Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland.

Buyers also included Paradise/MGN in CIS and Baltics; Just Media Group in Benelux; First Run in South Korea; Relay Motion in Taiwan; Italia Films in Greece, India, the Middle East and Turkey; Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand; GSC in Malaysia; HBO Asia for pan-Asian pay TV; Clover Films in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam; Lusomundo in Portugal; United King in Israel; and ATM Films in the West Indies.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing with the few remaining unsold territories. CAA Media Finance are handling U.S. distribution rights.

Described as an ode to the revered action movies of the 1980s, The Father is set against the Irish-American gangland of South Boston and charts the struggle of middle-class Hong Kong immigrant John Chung (Yen) making the best of his family’s new American life while working as a modest fish broker in the city’s infamous docklands. When his wayward teenage boys stumble upon four kilos of heroin, they’re hunted by a local crime ring and a group of corrupt cops. Also starring are Alec Baldwin and Frank Grillo.

Arthur Sarkissian (Rush Hour), Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road (John Wick), John Schramm and Yen will produce from a script by P.G. Cuschieri to be directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters).

Principal photography is due to get underway early in 2021.