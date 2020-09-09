‘After We Collided’: Open Road Snaps Up Anna Todd YA Romance Sequel For Autumn Release

EXCLUSIVE: Open Road Films, back under the oversight of its founder Tom Ortenberg, has acquired domestic on the feature adaptation of the Anna Todd YA sequel After We Collided from Voltage.

Open Road/Voltage

Open Road has set a limited theatrical day and date release with PVOD for Oct. 23. Cruel Intentions’ Roger Kumble directs off a screenplay by Todd and Mario Celaya. Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as star-crossed lovers Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, who contend with an intense breakup and its aftermath in part 2. Louise Lombard, Selma Blair and Dylan Sprouse also star. Producers are Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Nicolas Chartier, Jennifer Gibgot, Brian Pitt and Todd. EPs are Jonathan Deckter and Andrew Panay.

The first movie, After, made for $14M, grossed close to $70M WW last year, spawning immediately a sequel, plus a threequel, After We Fell, and a fourthquel, After Ever Happy, which were announced yesterday by Langford and Fiennes Tiffin. Castille Landon will direct both films, which are going into production. She recently helmed the Katherine Heigl-Harry Connick, Jr. Voltage drama thriller Fear of Rain.

“Open Road’s acquisition of After We Collided demonstrates our ability to distribute and produce bigger commercial films like the upcoming wide theatrical release of Honest Thief, starring Liam Neeson and acquired from The Solution; the upcoming in-house production of Joe Carnahan’s Copshop, starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo; and films with more imaginative distribution patterns such as After We Collided,” Ortenberg told Deadline today.

Honest Thief opens wide on Oct. 9.

Open Road

Deadline first told you back in June, that Open Road Films was officially back with the distributor releasing movies in partnership with founder Ortenberg and his Briarcliff Entertainment. Open Road is funded by New York-based private equity firm Raven Capital Management and led by Raven principal James Masciello with key support from Matt Sidari. Under Ortenberg, Open Road, soon after its launch in 2011, culminated in Best Picture winner Spotlight, along with such indie hits as A Haunted House, Chef, Dope, End of Watch, The Grey, Mother’s Day, Homefront, Killer Elite, Marshall, Nightcrawler, The Nut Job, Side Effects, Snowden and Triple 9. Ortenberg left in 2017 after the theater chains sold the company to Tang Media Partners and mashed that company and IM Global into Global Road.