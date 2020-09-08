‘After’ Sequels ‘After We Fell’ & ‘After Ever Happy’ Going Into Production; Castille Landon To Direct – Updated

UPDATED, after 3:22 PM post: It should come as no surprise to After fans that they’ll be getting a third and fourth movie based on the Anna Todd novels. Even though Part 2 to last year’s indie hit After — After We Collided — hasn’t opened stateside just yet, the hearts of Tessa Young and Hardin Scott go on.

The first movie, made for $14M, grossed close to $70M WW last year — a huge success in Europe, where the novels are very popular. After followed Tessa, who falls for Hardin, a guy with a dark secret. After We Collided — which, according to BoxOfficeMojo has grossed more than $10M overseas to date — follows their intense breakup and its aftermath. Cruel Intentions director Roger Kumble helms After We Collided.

After We Fell follows Tessa’s life as it begins to come unglued. Nothing is what she thought it was. Not her friends. Not her family. The one person she should be able to rely on, Hardin, is furious when he discovers the massive secret she’s been keeping. And rather than being understanding, he turns to sabotage.

In After Ever Happy, a revelation about the past shakes Hardin’s impenetrable façade to the core — and then Tessa suffers a tragedy, putting their relationship on the brink. As the shocking truth about each of their families emerges, it’s clear the two lovers are not so different from each other. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin — any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for.

Voltage handled foreign sales for the first two movies.