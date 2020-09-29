Adult Swim Pulls Problematic ‘The Boondocks’ And ‘Aqua Teen Hunger Force’ Episodes From Streaming

Adult Swim has pulled problematic episodes The Boondocks and Aqua Teen Hunger Force from the streaming platform. Reddit users noticed that episodes from the mature animated series were removed from HBO Max back in June, The Daily Beast reported.

The episodes in question are Aqua Teen Hunger Force‘s “Shake Like Me” and The Boondocks “The Story of Jimmy Rebel.” The Aqua Teen Hunger Force episode features one of its characters performing African American stereotypes while The Boondocks installment sees a series regular perform with a famed racist country singer.

The move comes around the same time HBO Max began introducing proper context introductions for movie titles, such as Blazing Saddles and Gone with the Wind, that some audience members can find offensive. HBO Max, however, isn’t the only network platform to remove sensitive episodes.

Following backlash and in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, multiple networks moved to pull problematic episodes from streaming. Hulu made unavailable a Scrubs episode that featured blackface and NBCUniversal pulled multiple 30 Rock episodes that also featured blackface.

A reps for HBO Max told The Daily Beast that “neither of those episodes are part of our streaming deals.”

“When Adult Swim transitions series to a new platform we determine what episodes are selected through creative and cultural filters and our standards and practices policies. Oftentimes these decisions are made in collaboration with the show’s creator,” a rep for Adult Swim added.