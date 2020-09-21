Adult Swim Celebrates National Voter Registration Day With Music Performance By Run The Jewels

Adult Swim and Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up for Adult Swim’s first broadcast musical performance, all in celebration of National Voter Registration Day.

Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Run The Jewels will be the attraction. The event will air Saturday, October 10 at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, all with the goal of encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming election.

“Holy Calamavote” will see Run The Jewels perform the entirety of RTJ4, their new album. The show will be presented commercial-free.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun,” said a statement from Killer Mike and El-P of Run The Jewels.

“Adult Swim is honored to be a part of this cultural moment and to partner with Run The Jewels and Ben & Jerry’s to present the first performance of the acclaimed RTJ4 album,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “We hope this special event encourages our fans to make a plan and exercise their Constitutional right to vote.”

In addition to the linear telecast, the performance will also be simul-streamed on AdultSwim.com. Immediately following the broadcast, fans can watch it on the Adult Swim YouTube Channel and have the opportunity to donate to the ACLU.

“With people marching in the streets around our country, it couldn’t be more clear that justice is on the ballot this November”, said Jabari Paul, the US Activism Manager at Ben & Jerry’s. “Young people are the single largest block of voters, and if they turn out at the same rate as their parents, they have the power to hold elected officials accountable on issues like policing and public safety, climate change, education, jobs and the economy. That’s why we are proud that Run The Jewels is helping spread that word and we’re pleased to be working with Adult Swim to make this exciting night happen.”

Adult Swim will also be launching a custom promotional campaign that will run on its social channels, on unique billboards in major markets, and on-air in October. Creative designed by local artists will encourage fans to register and vote.