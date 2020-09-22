Ava DuVernay, Taika Waititi, Wes Anderson Among Names Set For Adobe Max Creative Conference

Adobe on Tuesday set the lineup for the ambitious Adobe Max, its annual creativity conference that is going virtual this year. Set to run October 20-22 and be hosted in part by Chelsea Handler, the event’s roster includes appearances from Hollywood A-listers Common, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kenya Barris, Miranda July, Naomie Harris, Nick Offerman, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi and Wes Anderson, along with special guests Ava DuVernay, Annie Leibovitz and Tyler, the Creator.

The program, which is free, features more than 350 sessions running the gamut from guest speakers to musical performances and collaborative art projects. Handler will host the Adobe Max Sneaks livestream, offering looks at new creativity tools and technology from Adobe Labs.

The event will be hosted at Adobe.com and requires an Adobe ID.

“The pandemic has sparked an outpouring of creativity, productivity and innovation unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said Alex Amado, VP Experience Marketing at Adobe. “Creativity has the power to bring people together, mobilize movements, and create lasting change. We’ve designed Adobe Max to be a hub for the community to come together to learn, be inspired, and even co-create. We’re excited to be able to host this unique and uniquely creative event.”

