Adam Driver To Star In Sony’s Sci-Fi Thriller ’65’ From Sam Raimi And ‘A Quiet Place’ Writers

EXCLUSIVE: With the Star Wars franchise in his rear-view, Adam Driver is continuing to build out his future slate of projects, with the Oscar-nominee set to star in Sony’s 65. A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods will write and direct.

The duo will produce under their newly formed Beck/Woods banner along with Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi, who will produce for Raimi Productions along with Debbie Liebling. The film marks a reunion for Beck and Woods with Raimi, as the two recently wrote and directed one episode of Raimi’s Quibi series 50 States of Fright.

Plot details for the original story are being kept under wraps. It is unknown when this film will go into production as Driver has a handful of pics to choose from after he finishes shooting Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. That film just restarted production after it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After that finishes, Driver has Scott’s Gucci, having recently signed on to co-star opposite Lady Gaga.

Driver is coming off a busy 2019 that included his Oscar-nominated performance in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Amazon Studios’ The Report and, reprising his role of Kylo Ren, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Beck and Woods are best known for the critically acclaimed box-office smash hit film A Quiet Place, based on their original screenplay and which they also executive produced. The film earned $340 million worldwide and Beck and Woods were nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards and won Best Film Screenplay at the Saturn Awards.

