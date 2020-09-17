ACM Awards Tops Wednesday Ratings; ‘America’s Got Talent’ Holds Steady

CBS’ delayed Academy of Country Music Awards dominated Wednesday in primetime, with the awards show delivering a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 6.60 million viewers. The three-hour ACMs was off six tenths in the key demo from the 2019 show but still gave the network a sweep of the night in the demo and viewers.

The ACMs were supposed to be held in April in Las Vegas before having to postpone dates and move venues. The 55th annual show last night, hosted by Keith Urban, hailed from three different venues in Nashville.

NBC meanwhile countered with its America’s Got Talent (0.6, 5.09M) results show, which held steady with last week but matched its season low in the demo as it slipped a tenth from Tuesday night’s episode. NBC ended the night with repeats of Ellen Game of Games and Chicago PD.

ABC gave audiences reruns of The Goldbergs and Black-ish along with the special Notre Dame: Our Lady of Paris (0.2, 1.36M). Fox continued to serve up reheated episodes of MasterChef.

The CW’s The 100 (0.2, 683,000) held steady in the demo while adding to its viewership, delivering its biggest audience in 11 episodes. Coroner (0.1, 754K) followed and was even.