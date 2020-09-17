Academy Of Country Music Awards Honors Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood As Entertainers Of The Year

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards tonight saw Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood tie as Entertainers of the Year, with Luke Combs winning Album of the Year and Blake Shelton taking home the Single of the Year honors.

The ACMs were supposed to be held on Sunday, April 5 in Las Vegas. But like many shows in this pandemic age, it had to move, and tonight, it made its way to Nashville, ironically staged in country music’s capital for the first time.

The show was broadcast on CBS from three different locations in Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium, and Bluebird Cafe. Keith Urban, the reigning Entertainer of the Year, hosted the awards. .

Miranda Lambert nabbed her 35th Academy of Country Music Award, continuing her streak as the artist with the most ACM wins in history. She performed on the show from the Bluebird.

Also performing were Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Tim McGraw. Swift appeared for the first time in seven years, performing “Betty” off her new album, “Folklore,” from the Grand Ole Opry House.

ACM Winners:

Female artist of the year: Maren Morris Male artist of the year: Luke Combs Duo of the year: Dan + Shay Group of the year: Old Dominion

Album of the year: “What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs Single of the year: “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton Song of the year: “One Man Band” – Old Dominion Music Event of the Year: Fooled Around and Fell in Love — Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Video of the Year: “Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett

Songwriter of the Year: Hillary Lindsey