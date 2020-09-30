Abigail Breslin, Thomas Jane & Malin Akerman Join Comedy Horror Pic ‘Slayers’

EXCLUSIVE: Abigail Breslin (Zombieland: Double Tap), Thomas Jane (Predator) and Malin Akerman (Billions) are joining the cast of comedy-horror feature Slayers, previously known as With Teeth.

Oscar-nominee Breslin has taken the lead role in the movie and signed on as a producer. Previously announced cast includes Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom), Lydia Hearst (The Haunting Of Sharon Tate) and Jack Donnelly (Atlantis).

Pic follows a group of internet influencers who are drawn to a reclusive, seductive billionaire’s mansion (Akerman), only to find themselves trapped in the lair of an evil vampire. The only way out is to be saved by a famous online gamer (Hayward) and an old school vampire hunter (Jane). Breslin plays the role of Jules, a smart-mouthed fitness guru who faces off against the vampires.

K. Asher Levin (Cougars Inc) is directing and producing. Breslin will be an on-set producer, working closely with Levin, Daniel Cummings and Zack Imbrogno.

Jane will serve as an executive producer with Courtney Lauren Penn via their production company Renegade Entertainment. Akerman will also exec-produce and Hearst is a co-exec producer. BondIt Medial Capital’s Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Grady Craig are also executive producers alongside Film Mode’s Clay Epstein, and Josh Monkarsh.

“We’re thrilled with such an all-star cast in this incredibly fun and awesome take on the genre,” commented Clay Epstein, whose Film Mode is handling world sales. “We’re also extremely excited to be working with Asher and this incredible team of filmmakers.”

Akerman said: “I’m so excited to get back on set and can’t think of a better group to share the screen with during this unique time! When this script came to me, I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of it and now I get to play this fun, vampire villain – a first for me!”

Financier BondIt’s credits include To The Bone, Driven and Loving Vincent. Their first look partnership with Film Mode has resulted in movies including Stage Mother and Dreamkatcher.

