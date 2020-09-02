ABC To Broadcast ‘TIME100’ Special Celebrating Magazine’s 2020 Honorees For Annual List

A first for TIME magazine, the honorees of the annual TIME100 will be featured in an ABC special.

ABC announced Wednesday that it will hold an hour-long special on Sept. 22 celebrating the latest inductees to the famed magazine list of world leaders, creators and everyday heroes. The special broadcast, which will air ahead of the list’s print debut, will include musical performance, tributes and appearances by TIME100 alumni and even a look of the history behind the annual list.

“As we continue to build on the phenomenal success of our past TIME100 events and new TIME100 Talks series, we look forward to continuing to expand the reach and impact of the TIME100 with ABC and a unique series of TIME100 Talks to celebrate this year’s list,” said TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

The ABC special will reveal the full 2020 list by category – Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans – before the names make their print debut on Sept. 25.

Last year’s honorees include Michelle Obama, Christine Blasey Ford, Sandra Oh, Indya Moore and Hasan Minhaj. Additional figures who made the 2019 list are Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Lady Gaga.

“We are elated to be partnering with TIME to bring the coveted TIME100 list to primetime for the first time in its history,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC Entertainment. “Amidst this unprecedented year, we hope that viewers at home will not only be entertained but feel inspired by the impact that the honorees of the 2020 TIME100 list have made on the world.”

ABC’s TIME100 special will be created by TIME Studios.